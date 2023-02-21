Sanford discusses Underground Research Facility

LEAD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - About 5,000 ft under the Black Hills, workers from across the country are bustling about in the Sanford Underground Research Facility, called SURF for short.

The lab is home to incredibly complex research. Some of the biggest projects that researchers are doing also include studying ways to be able to see dark matter and looking at ways to communicate through the earth, similar to how satellites communicate above ground.

“We really are on the world stage. We are competing with a number of different countries... the Italians, Canadians, and the Chinese as well. They all have underground lab facilities, and we are directly competing with them. To remain a world leader, we have to build out additional space,” said Mike Headley, laboratory director.

Supporters of the lab argue that in order to keep going, they’re going to need help from the state, and they’re specifically looking for $13 million, which would allow them to connect the two separate shafts that make up the lab.

Skeptics of the request raise concerns about the tangible impact of what happens in the lab, but proponents point to research on things in a variety of fields like medicine, geology, and physics.

“I look at it from the standpoint that... they’ve got all that equipment down there, and it not an easy task to get all that equipment down a mine shaft. So you just as well fund them while the equipment is there because I know how the state operates,” said Sen. Ryan Maher (R). “They’ll be asking for money to put all that equipment back down there after the fact, and it’ll cost us three times as much.”

Mike Headley, who serves as an executive director of the South Dakota science and technology authority, argues that the lab also has a net financial benefit to the community too.

”in addition to the four hundred jobs that we have here at SURF, an economic impact study we recently have done shows that the work that surf is doing here in the state will result in 1200 jobs statewide. Also, the direct economic impact of the work we are doing will result in a $two billion economic impact in this decade alone,” said Headley.

Lawmakers on the joint appropriations committee will debate the merits of the funding request in committee on Wednesday.

