Sanford Health to close all Sioux Falls clinics in response to storm

Closures include clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox
Due to the winter storm beginning to impact the region, all Sanford Health clinics in Sioux...
Due to the winter storm beginning to impact the region, all Sanford Health clinics in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities will close at noon on Wednesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the winter storm beginning to impact the region, all Sanford Health clinics in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities will close at noon Wednesday. Clinics will remain closed Thursday and will reopen for normal business hours Friday.

This includes clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox, as well as adult and pediatric outpatient therapy appointments.

All scheduled dialysis appointments, procedures, surgeries, and diagnostic testing will go as scheduled unless otherwise arranged by the patient’s provider.

Extra providers will be available for on-demand virtual care visits during the winter storm for acute care appointments. Patients can schedule a virtual care appointment in My Sanford Chart, by visiting mysanfordchart.org.

If patients need to be seen in person for an acute care illness, Sanford 26th & Sycamore Acute Care Clinic and Sanford 32nd & Ellis Acute Care Clinic will be open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

For a complete list of Sanford Health closures due to the winter storm, visit Sanfordhealth.org/weather-updates.

