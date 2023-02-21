Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Humane Society overwhelmed & nearing capacity

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Humane Society announced the facility has no available kennels.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, the staff has had to resort to using “drop kennels, office pets, & keeping pets in foster longer than needed.”

There are currently more than 50 dogs that are waiting for their forever homes. The post says, “We are being forced to schedule surrenders weeks in advance just to make sure we have space for them. We have heartwarming adoptions every day, yet the intake of animals swamps the number going out.”

The post says rescue partners also struggle to find forever homes for all the animals, and they are asking the community to open their homes and adopt and foster them if possible.

Call (605) 338-441 if you would like to help.

