Union Gospel Mission reopens thrift store following water disaster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Almost two months after pipes burst on the third floor of Union Gospel Mission’s facility, customers and donors are invited back to the thrift store.

“We had a soft opening last week,” said Eric Weber, CEO. “This week, we are fully operational, and we need volunteers, customers, and donations of household goods and clothing. We’re also seeking part-time paid staff.”

The day after Christmas 2022, water flooded three floors of the ministry, requiring the evacuation of its women’s shelter and soaking all the thrift store’s clothing inventory.

“It took days to dry and bale our thrift store inventory,” said Weber. “All of the clothing is being recycled, so nothing is wasted. Now we need new inventory to keep the store stocked and ready for customers and community assistance.”

Reopening the thrift store allows the mission to provide vital community resources including driver’s licenses, legal services, affordable housing options, and more. UGM community health workers partner together to offer case management for men, women, and families in the community.

“Within the first four hours of reopening the store, we served over 16 individuals, and we anticipate even more this coming week and in the months to follow,” said community health worker Roechelle Williams.

Thrift Store Director Dolly Iron Moccasin affirmed this in her statement last week, saying, “We know the need is great because as soon as we opened our doors, we served over 200 guests and community members. We look forward to serving more individuals in need throughout our community and beyond.”

Both the thrift store and distribution center are now open Monday through Friday for shopping and to receive donations. They will accept clothing in any condition, including stained, torn, and soiled pieces for recycling. Please label bags and boxes for recycling clearly with “For recycling only.” Community assistance is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Visit ugmsiouxfalls.com for shopping, donation, and community assistance hours. The mission is still hiring people to serve weekly!

For all volunteer and career opportunities, call 605-334-6732 or email office@ugmsiouxfalls.com.

