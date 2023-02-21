Avera Medical Minute
WalletHub: Sioux Falls ranks 6th in 2023′s hardest-working cities in US

WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics.
WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, Sioux Falls is among the hardest-working cities in the country.

Sioux Falls ranked behind San Francisco, California; Anchorage, Alaska; Irving, Texas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Washington, D.C.

The average U.S. worker puts in 1,791 hours per year – 184 hours more than the average in Japan, 294 more than the U.K. and 442 more than Germany, according to WalletHub.

“In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.”

According to the study, San Francisco, California, is the hardest-working city on the list, and Burlington, Vermont, is the least hard-working city.

Source: WalletHub

