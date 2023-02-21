Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras 2023 coverage

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Everywhere else it’s just a Tuesday, but in New Orleans, Feb. 21, 2023, is one of the most magical days of the year.

Join Fox 8′s crews across the Uptown parade route, on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, and everywhere in between.

Coverage begins at 4 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. If you can’t view the live stream above, click here.

Zulu kicks things off at 8 a.m., followed by Rex, the King of Carnival.

MORE STORIES

2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Rare footage of 1898 Rex parade, oldest surviving Mardi Gras video, uncovered

Adam Devine brings laughs and good vibes during reign as King of Bacchus

New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy
Dakota News Now Photojournalist, Sam Tastad caught up with a former track athlete who just...
USF graduate creates snow removal and lawn care company
Vermillion Police pull over suspected drunk driver
Drive-thru employee helps Vermillion Police take a suspected drunk driver off the road