Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

AG: No death penalty for man charged in Scotland triple homicide

Francis D. Lange is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder,...
Francis D. Lange is facing three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and aggravated assault charges.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state has decided not to seek the death penalty for the man charged in connection to the Scotland, South Dakota, triple homicide.

On Nov. 9, 2021, 42-year-old Francis Lange was accused of killing his former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. Vicki Monclova and a 5-year-old girl who has not been identified were injured in the shooting at the Scotland residence.

In April 2022, prosecutors weighed whether to pursue the death penalty. According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, officials have recently decided not to pursue the death penalty. A motion for a change of venue has been filed, and the judge is expected to issue a ruling in the next two weeks.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin on July 24, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
snow
Blizzard Warnings coming for eastern South Dakota
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm
Twenty businesses will participate in this weekend’s February Freebies event.
Inaugural Dawley Farm February Freebies event
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles

Latest News

Snow alert declared for Sioux Falls
The City of Sioux Falls has launched a new tool for residents that will allow them to track...
City of Sioux Falls launches snow plow progress tracker
Flights in and out of Sioux Falls canceled
Weather
South Dakota Weather