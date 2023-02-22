City officials hold first One Sioux Falls briefing, discuss winter storm response

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first One Sioux Falls Media Briefing Wednesday focused on the winter storm impacting our area.

This new weekly briefing will take place every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. In the One Sioux Falls Media Briefing, city departments will be highlighted for various topics each week.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen, City Engineer Andy Berg, and Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Andrew Siebenborn spoke about snow plow operations, the importance of clearing storm drains after the snow stops, and winter driving, among other things related to the storm.

Hansen said the main priority for snow plows is emergency routes until it stops snowing. A snow alert will be called today for the city. It may be a while until residential roads can be reached.

The city has a new snow-tracking map to show a real-time picture of areas that have been plowed.

“Be a good neighbor,” Hansen said. Don’t put snow in the street, help neighbors clear their walks, and keep fire hydrants clear.

He said it has been a bad year for potholes. Patching potholes will become a priority after the snow is cleared.

Berg said the temperature swings at this time of year mean melting, which makes clearing storm drains important.

Siouxfalls.org also has a map that shows how to locate storm drains.

Berg said you can report unclear storm drains to the city. Low-lying areas are the most important and where the department focuses work orders.

Berg urges individuals to look at their own homes, keeping an eye on downspouts and sump pumps.

Siebenborn joked that he got stuck in his squad car Wednesday because of heavy drifting.

“Don’t be like me and get stuck in those drifts,” he said.

Visibility is down, and he warns that the area is not even into the worst of the storm’s conditions. He urges everyone to evaluate their need to travel.

Cars parked on emergency routes are subject to immediate ticketing and towing, he said.

Follow siouxfalls.org/snow to stay updated on snow alerts and where to sign up for text alerts.

Siebenborn urges everyone to have emergency supplies at the ready, including fully-charged phones.

Sioux Area Metro, Midco Aquatic Center, Falls Community Health clinics, and rural Siouxland libraries are among closures.

If a street has been plowed and is narrow, try to park just on one side of the street or avoid parking directly across from a car parked on the opposite side of the street.

