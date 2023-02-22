City of Sioux Falls prepares for large amounts of snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As this winter storm continues to rage through South Dakota, City Officials and Street crews alike are working to stay ahead of the storm.

Snow Removal Crew Member Jerome Rachuy, gave us some insight into what this winter has been like for snow removal.

“It’s been a busy winter for us compared to last year, which was kind of cold but I mean this year we’ve been at it for quite a while,” said Rachuy

At a press briefing today, Sioux Falls Officials laid out their plan for staying ahead of the large amount of snowfall.

“So it’s been a rough winter,” said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager. “We continue to fight through it. This one’s no exception. It could be pretty rough as we get towards the end of the week here, our plow operators have been out since yesterday. They’re back on their 12 hour shifts. So we’ll run 24 hour shifts until we get this this event cleaned up, we’ll likely be working through Sunday and potentially in the next week on these 12 hour shifts.”

Snow Removal Crews and City Officials are urging residents to stay home and off the roads if possible.

As the snow continues to fall and the road conditions continue to worsen, have caution as you travel, and stay informed on the latest conditions.

