DoorDash suspends service in parts of South Dakota and Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in eastern South Dakota and Western Minnesota, according to the company’s press release.

This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm is making its way across the country, resulting in extremely dangerous road conditions, including significant snowfall and ice.

“This significant winter storm has created road conditions that are extremely hazardous and make driving dangerous, if not impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley.

All DoorDash operations have been suspended in the following areas as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 12 p.m. CT:

Locations where service has been suspended in eastern South Dakota:

Sioux Falls

Brookings

Mitchell

Huron

Aberdeen

Watertown

Locations where service has been suspended in western Minnesota:

Saint Cloud

Mankato

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 12 p.m. CT, depending on evolving weather conditions. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants, and customers in the impacted areas.

