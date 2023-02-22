Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DoorDash suspends service in parts of South Dakota and Minnesota

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in eastern South Dakota and Western Minnesota, according to the company’s press release.

This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm is making its way across the country, resulting in extremely dangerous road conditions, including significant snowfall and ice.

“This significant winter storm has created road conditions that are extremely hazardous and make driving dangerous, if not impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley.

All DoorDash operations have been suspended in the following areas as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 12 p.m. CT:

Locations where service has been suspended in eastern South Dakota:

  • Sioux Falls
  • Brookings
  • Mitchell
  • Huron
  • Aberdeen
  • Watertown

Locations where service has been suspended in western Minnesota:

  • Saint Cloud
  • Mankato

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 12 p.m. CT, depending on evolving weather conditions. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants, and customers in the impacted areas.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
snow
Blizzard Warnings coming for eastern South Dakota
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
Twenty businesses will participate in this weekend’s February Freebies event.
Inaugural Dawley Farm February Freebies event

Latest News

City officials hold first One Sioux Falls briefing, discuss winter storm response
A Sioux Falls man filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to save his home from city demolition.
Sioux Falls man files federal lawsuit in attempt to save home from city demolition
Winter
Share your winter weather snapshots
No grocery tax cut
SD House Appropriations Committee soundly rejected grocery tax initiative