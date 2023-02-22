Noem closes state government offices for winter storm

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices in certain counties to be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, because of the winter storms in South Dakota, according to a press release from her office.

State offices are closed in the following counties: Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Sully, Turner, Walworth.

Noem says while executive branch offices in these counties will be closed, state employees will work remotely, and citizens should be prepared to stay home if possible.

Much of the Eastern state is in a blizzard warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday. The western and southeastern portions of the state will be in a winter storm warning.

Snowfall ranging from 8 to 18 inches is expected across the state over the next two days. Winds will pick up overnight and into Wednesday, especially in the eastern part of the state. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to around -20°.

Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. Portions of I-29 and I-90 will close at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. If you must travel, they should check the sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.

