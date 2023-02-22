Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Heavy Snow and Strong Wind Gusts

Blizzard Conditions Continue for Most
Heavy Snow Still on the Way
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the entire Dakota News Now coverage area.

The snowfall will begin to pick up gradually by the middle of the day. By the time we get into tonight, that’s when the worst of the storm will impact us. Expect wind gusts exceeding 45 mph along with snowfall rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour being likely over much of the region. This will cause travel to not be recommended whatsoever Wednesday night and through much of Thursday.

The snow will hold on for Thursday morning and slowly taper off throughout the day Thursday. It’ll be completely out of the area by Thursday night and the wind will die down. The problem will be the brutally cold air with temperatures falling to the teens to even some 20s below zero for air temperatures.

Snow totals of 8 to 12 inches are likely across much of the area, but more commonly totals of 12 to 16 inches will be likely in northeastern South Dakota and stretching into southern Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
South Dakota
Blizzard Warnings coming for eastern South Dakota
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
Oehme brothers all vying for state wrestling championship in Rapid City
Brandon Valley’s Oehme brothers all vying for state wrestling titles this weekend

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Blizzard Conditions for the Region
Dangerous Cold by Thursday Night
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Storm Incoming