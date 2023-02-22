Heavy Snow and Strong Wind Gusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the entire Dakota News Now coverage area.

The snowfall will begin to pick up gradually by the middle of the day. By the time we get into tonight, that’s when the worst of the storm will impact us. Expect wind gusts exceeding 45 mph along with snowfall rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour being likely over much of the region. This will cause travel to not be recommended whatsoever Wednesday night and through much of Thursday.

The snow will hold on for Thursday morning and slowly taper off throughout the day Thursday. It’ll be completely out of the area by Thursday night and the wind will die down. The problem will be the brutally cold air with temperatures falling to the teens to even some 20s below zero for air temperatures.

Snow totals of 8 to 12 inches are likely across much of the area, but more commonly totals of 12 to 16 inches will be likely in northeastern South Dakota and stretching into southern Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.