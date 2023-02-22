Luverne girls get big sendoff to State Hockey Tournament Wednesday

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne girls hockey team got a nice send-off this morning as they hopped on the bus for the State Tournament tomorrow in St. Paul where they will play Orono.

The Cardinals are led by Miss Hockey finalist Kam Van Batavia who is 2nd on the all-time goal scoring list in the state. And it’s the 4th straight trip for Kam and her teammates which is a great way to wrap up her career.

Senior Kam Van Batavia says, ”It’s something we worked hard for all year. It’s always been our end goal the state tournament and we’re definitely a team that works step by step to build up to these big tournaments. So it’s all that hard work knowing that it paid off and we’re excited to show what we’ve got up at the state tournament.”

Head Coach Tony Sandbulte says, ”She’s led this team to 4 straight tournament appearances and she’s our energy. When she’s going we’re going and she’s got the ability to be a game-changer and she’s done that throughout her career.”

And Kam has been leading a very young team that will be good for years to come.

The Cardinals shutout New Ulm 4-0 in the section championship to advance. They play 3rd-seeded Orono tomorrow at 1:00.

