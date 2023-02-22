Northern wrestlers to host Super Region Saturday

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves wrestlers host the Super Region on Saturday in Aberdeen. That speaks volumes about how far this program has come when it appeared to be gone for good not that long ago.

Photo-journalist Dave Hauck has more on Rocky’s team.

Best decision of my life. I was struggling when I was being recruited but I made right choice going to Northern,” said junior wrestler Wyatt Turnquist.

You’re good, you’re good. This is the vision Rocky had and just seeing it come to life is pretty cool,” said junor wrestler Wyatt Turnquist.

There you go. “It’s college wrestling so its always tough,” said Turnquist. "

“I am happy with stability of program where its come when I first took over. Definitely still want to get up there being top four team in country, we just haven’t got their yet. That’s obviously the goal, but theres a lot of teams chasing that. To be where we are at, I am pretty happy with guys and what they have overcome,” said head coach Rocky Burkett.

“You got to buy in. either you buy in or you are not going to make it. So everyone that comes in, they are the program now,” said senior wrestler Kelby Hawkins.

Head down, hips back. “They are buying into that culture of guys that started from the foundation four or five years ago,” said Hawkins. “Especially when you stand up, you got to take it real slow,” said Burkett. “Built up to what it is today,” said Hawkins.

“We made some jumps but to get to next jump, its tough sledding,” said Burkett. “Keep your heads up” “So to feel like we can get there again, at some point you have to push through and break some of those barriers,” said Burkett.

“I think its an attitude it kind of comes from hard work and having a chip on your shoulder. Its not most popular sport in world. There’s not a ton of glory in it. Its just attitude thing I think,” said Turnquist.

“Step up on that leg, head up.” “It’s going to be winning a couple matches we are not suppose to win. Which happens every year at regional, sometimes against us, sometimes for us. We are going to have to get some momentum and win some we are not suppose to and keep rolling from there.” said Turnquist.

“I think confidence is big, but its also executing what you do best. Every guy has got their strengths and weaknesses and have to maximize your strengths minimize your weaknesses and do best you can,” and Burkett.

“Anything can happen and it would pretty awesome to make it up on the podium,” said Hawkins.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.