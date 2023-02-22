Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers that part of 271st St is closed to traffic as...
UPDATE: 271st St. open to traffic following injury-accident
Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer new flight from Sioux Falls to Los Angeles
South Dakota
Blizzard Warnings coming for eastern South Dakota
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
SD DOT closing portions of I-29, I-90 Tuesday night due to winter storm

Latest News

An investigation of the football player's unexpected death remained open pending coroner and...
UNLV football team mourning sudden death of 20-year-old teammate
With severe winter weather moving in, Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is providing...
Union Gospel Mission preparing resources for winter weather
Union Gospel Mission preparing resources for winter weather
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban