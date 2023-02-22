Private snow removal companies prepare for another winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With more than a foot of snow expected to fall in Aberdeen this week, plow drivers will once again be working around the clock.

Lien Transportation Company, which offers snow removal services in Aberdeen, has been kept busy this winter not only with their customers, but with helping the Aberdeen Public Works Department as well.

”In the winter, we’ve got several private contracts. Some are businesses, some are private streets, and we also help the City of Aberdeen. With theirs, we’ve got guys that run equipment and we’ve got a whole fleet of trucks that work with them as well,” said Lien Operations Manager Steve Salwei.

Lien’s staff has already been notified their services will be needed starting Tuesday night.

”Most of our guys are laid off in the wintertime. We’ve got a handful of guys that work in the shop, but a lot of our guys like to be laid off. They work long hours all summer, so they’re home, but they got that call this morning that, ‘Hey, be ready. We’ll probably be calling later to have you come in tonight,’” said Salwei.

While the City of Aberdeen plows streets as needed, Lien gets called in for private customers, such as businesses, restaurants and nursing homes, a bit more often.

”We’ve been out doing snow removal more than the city has because we’ve got a lot of customers that if it’s one inch, we have to go out. I know the guys have been out 20 times or more. We’ve had that many snow events,” said Salwei.

Salwei says Lien has also received more request from residential property owners this year, but with the amount of snowfall received this winter, not all of those requests can be fulfilled.

”This winter, we’ve had a lot more snow than normal. We have had quite a few calls from residential people wanting to know if we’ll come move snow from their yard and certain things because they don’t have room to pile it anymore. We try to help people out and do what we can to help the community out,” said Salwei.

Salwei, however, says he prefer winter storms to have larger amounts of snowfall rather than teeter on the edge of not being significant enough to plow.

“Personally, I like the big events like this because planning is easier for them because you know it’s going to hit. It’s when you’re expecting one inch to five inches over three days and you don’t know when it’s going to hit, so you don’t know when to have them ready,” said Salwei.

Lien Transportation also offers construction, demolition and asphalt paving services, but when those services come to a halt during the colder half of the year, being called in for snow removal means extra revenue.

”The business side of it, a lot of our snow removal customers are our customers on other aspects. So, we’re trying to take care of those customers. We do what we have to to take care of our customers, but it is some revenue throughout the winter as well,” said Salwei.

