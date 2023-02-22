SD House Appropriations Committee soundly rejected grocery tax initiative

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House Appropriations Committee soundly rejected a proposal to get rid of the state’s grocery tax in favor of a sales tax cut across the board.

Gov. Kristi Noem has favored cutting the state’s grocery tax since September of last year, but that wasn’t enough to see it through.

Lawmakers had just voted to pass along a sales tax cut and replace the “Partridge Amendment,” which provided a mechanism for the state to drop the sales tax once the state began collecting an online sales tax.

The sales tax cut earned the support of a number of lobbyists who also opposed Noem’s grocery tax.

“We don’t make policy decisions based on what might happen in a couple years; it doesn’t make sense to look ahead to something that could happen in fall of 2024, and change something that south dakota has done for the last number of decades,” said Nathan Sanderson, SD Retailers Association Executive Director.

Rep. Chris Karr argued that supporting the sales tax cut was more stable and would be better because it was across the board, whereas Noem and others argued the grocery tax would help those who needed it the most.

“Here has been inflation on food, all items, but don’t forget good and services too... someone to take care of my vehicle when it breaks down, or someone to take care of my heater when it is freezing cold. All those services provided,” said Karr.

Noem pointed to a ballot initiative that could be on the ballot in 2024, which could put the grocery tax cut into law.

“If you pick a different tax cut to do this year, of one hundred and four million, or whatever it is today... you will be back here in two years trying to figure out how to do another one hundred and two million dollar tax cuts,” said Noem. “You, as republicans and democrats and people who represent this state, need to look to the future and know that you could do that with confidence.”

Another tax cut proposal, which would have lowered property taxes by $300 in owner-occupied houses, was also defeated unanimously.

