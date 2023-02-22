Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD House passes largest tax cut in state history

(Dakota News Now)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House overwhelmingly passed the largest tax cut in the state’s history Wednesday afternoon.

House Bill 1137 reduces the state sales and use tax from 4.5 percent to 4.2 percent.

It passed on a 66 to 3 vote.

Supporters say it would be a $104 million tax cut.

Supporters also say because of the strength of the state’s economy and prudent budgeting, the state will be able to pay for its ongoing obligations without issue.

One opponent said it was not a good idea to pass tax cut legislation before all the appropriation bills have been considered, and the overall budget picture needs to be clarified.

The measure could save South Dakotans an average of $116 per person in sales tax.

The bill now goes to a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
Avera Heart Hospital Skycam view
Sioux Falls receives 7.5 inches of snow
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
UPDATE: Portions of I-29, I-90 close, no travel recommended in Minnehaha County
A Sioux Falls man filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to save his home from city demolition.
Sioux Falls man files federal lawsuit in attempt to save home from city demolition
Twenty businesses will participate in this weekend’s February Freebies event.
Inaugural Dawley Farm February Freebies event

Latest News

The City of Sioux Falls has launched a new tool for residents that will allow them to track...
City of Sioux Falls launches snow plow progress tracker
Empire Mall in Sioux Falls (file photo)
Empire Mall to close early Wednesday
Sanford Research Lab
Joint Appropriations Committee passes $13 million funding for expansion of the Sanford Underground Research Facility
Snow alert declared for Sioux Falls