SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian girls started the post season Tuesday night with a convincing 62-26 win over Baltic in region play.

The 4th-ranked O’Gorman girls beat Huron 56-50 in AA action while the 3rd-ranked Washington boys edged #5 Yankton 46-41.

