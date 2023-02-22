Sioux Area Metro service suspended until 8:30 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro (SAM) has suspended service until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Officials will further assess road conditions at that time and determine if route adjustments or cancellations are necessary. Bus schedules typically start at 5:45 a.m.

SAM riders are encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages and/or text “RIDE” to 888-777 for route updates. Bus route information, including schedules, can be found at SiouxFalls.Org/SAM.

