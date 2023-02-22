Snow alert declared for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A snow alert has been declared for the City of Sioux Falls starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Thursday evening after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. Friday. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin on Sunday. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday. During a snow alert, parking is prohibited in the downtown area between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use our online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at siouxfalls.org/snow.

Ticketing and Towing

Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after streets have been cleared. Residents are asked to check siouxfalls.org/snow for up-to-date snow information.

Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777.

Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after the completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.