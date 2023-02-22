Union Gospel Mission preparing resources for winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With severe winter weather moving in, Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is providing resources for people to stay warm.

This comes after Union Gospel Mission experienced heavy flooding from the last large winter storm.

Since then, they have been working to clean and rebuild much of the damage that weas done as a result of the flood.

“The damage that we had was very significant, we had about thirteen dumpsters we had to get rid of office supplies, mattresses, pillows and blankets,” said Elly Heckle, UGM communications and marketing director.

Despite the challenges, Union Gospel Mission communications and marketing director, Elly Heckle says the mission is making sure to serve the large need during events like this.

“Because of the weather we see a huge influx of people coming in just to get a blanket, just to get a coat, just to get boots. Or things that they need to wrap themselves around because they’re outside, they’re walking around,” said Heckle.

With the weather playing a large role in the reopening of the thrift store that is attached to Union Gospel Mission.

“We just opened up three days ago and we’ve already served probably two hundred and fifty people that need assistance not to mention the community,” said Dolly Iron Moccasin, UGM thrift store director.

Saying how helpful this resource has been for people looking for warm clothing.

“Our prices are really affordable, jackets range anywhere from three dollars up to ten dollars, for a winter jacket. Our gloves, hats, and scarves are only fifty cents,” said Iron Moccasin.

Both were thankful to be able to open in time to help serve those preparing for this next bout of winter weather.

“The need is great and it’s only going to keep getting greater especially when we have the weather turn and have storms coming, we know that we’ll see an influx and our staff has been busy all day,” said Heckle.

