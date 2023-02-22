USF Cougar men advance in the NSIC Tournament behind Jack Thompson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF men’s basketball team took on St. Cloud State in the opening round of the 2023 NSIC Tournament tonight. With a career night by Jack Thompson, the Cougars defeated the Huskies 85-59 to advance to the second round of the tournament.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars went back and forth with the Huskies to open tonight’s game until St. Cloud State jumped out to an early nine point lead, but it just so happened to be their only lead of the night.

· Sioux Falls quickly jumped back ending the first half up 40-33 before sealing the deal with a 26 point victory over the Huskies.

· With tonight’s win over St. Cloud State, Sioux Falls advances to 19-10 on the year and will take on Minnesota State – Moorhead this Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon at 7:00 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Jack Thompson recorded a career best 35 point night going 15-26 from the field and 4-7 from three point territory along with three steals.

· Conner Jackson (15) and Kenji Scales (13) combined for 28 points tonight both going 3-4 from beyond the arch.

· Noah Puetz led the Cougars with six boards and six assists tonight while Zane Alm led with three blocks.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 31-62 from the field today while going 11-13 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 37 boards compared to the Huskies 25.

· USF forced St. Cloud to 21 turnovers while picking up 27 points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 12 points come from their bench along with 22 points in the paint led by Carson Rentz, Jake Kettner, Jack Cartwright, Chase Grinde and Trent Lippoldt.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action this Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon to take on Minnesota – Moorhead in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NSIC Tournament.

The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will take place on February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All rounds of the NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament played at the Sanford Pentagon will be aired live on Midco Sports and all games will be streamed for free on the NSIC Network.

Game recap courtesy USF Athletics

