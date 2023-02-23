Aberdeen National Weather Service meteorologists stay busy during winter storm

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many have been glued to the weather forecasts during the winter storm this week, the people behind those forecasts have been busy.

Kari Fleegel, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, the hardest part of the most recent winter storm has been trying to obtain snowfall measurements during wind gusts that have reached nearly 50 mile an hour. Typically, snowfall can easily be measured on a snow board. When the snow blow off that board, however, it becomes a bit more difficult.

”Measuring snowfall is absolutely tricky when it comes to any additional winds, so it is a lot of taking several measurements and averaging, a little bit of guesswork and just knowing the meteorology of what type of snow, if it’s heavy or wet,” said Fleegel.

The winter storm system also affected all 28 counties the office forecasts for.

”This is an interesting storm definitely, with how many people it’s affecting all the way from California through the Midwest, going all the way to the Great Lakes states and even the New England states today. It’s just a lot of people that have been affected,” said Fleegel.

Despite the difficulties, the Aberdeen office was accurate in predicting around 9 total inches of snow on the low-end for the Hub City. As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, the Aberdeen office reported around 7.5 inches in Aberdeen with more expected to come until mid-day.

”The National Weather Service, our goal is to protect lives and property and continue commerce, so we always want to make sure we’re getting the most accurate forecast out to everybody so they can make the best decisions possible,” said Fleegel.

And for Fleegel, she said she actually enjoys the snow despite the stress it can bring to her work day.

”Any sort of weather event adds a little bit of stress to the work day and just to normal life, but I find it really fascinating. It’s fun, it’s entertaining, it’s interesting and it’s always good to add something interesting and different to the day,” said Fleegel.

