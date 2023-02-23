Aberdeen Public Works Department has busy week with water leak, snow removal

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Public Works Department has had a bit of a hectic week.

While staff expected to work long shifts to remove the foot of snow Aberdeen expects to see, what they didn’t expect was to get reports of low water pressure on Saturday morning.

”A significant area of town was experiencing low water pressure. As soon as we started hearing that, the Public Works folks were the first ones out. They were out looking for this leak. By 9:30 a.m., we had people on the streets. I joined them about that time. We were struggling. It was something we couldn’t find,” said Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa.

The leak was eventually located near the Industrial District on the north side of Aberdeen and sealed off. A water boil advisory was issued until water samples came back clean on Sunday.

While the holiday weekend did provide an extra day off for the Public Works Department, they were tackling a new issue on Tuesday.

”Most of us don’t feel like we got a three-day weekend. We came back Tuesday, we had to quickly follow up on the water main break and debrief on that and now we’re talking about snow and we have been ever since,” said Gaa.

Every staff member in the Public Works Department is involved with snow removal efforts in Aberdeen.

“On snow removal, you will see everybody. All divisions have things they do. The traffic control focuses on sidewalks. If it’s bad and we can’t pick up garbage, then those folks are out doing the streets so we can get back on the garbage as soon as possible, and then also our Parks and Rec folks. It really does become all-hands-on-deck,” said Gaa.

The preparation for snow removal began with salting and checking equipment.

”Yesterday morning, if you drove by the shop, every piece of equipment that the city owns is out there. They’re making sure that tires are inflated, there’s no leaks, they’re going through the entire fleet and making sure it’s ready because when it comes time that they go out in the middle of the night to get in that piece of equipment, they want it to start and be operational,” said Gaa.

Conditions on Wednesday saw a break in the snowfall, but it picked up again around 1:30 p.m. Aberdeen is expecting to receive around a foot of snow, and wind gusts are expected to reach more than 50 mph.

”It’s really not a bad situation this morning. We’re crossing our fingers for what tomorrow looks like. We think we’re going to wake up with more snow and it’s going to continue and the blowing is going to be really crippling tomorrow. So, I think we’re going to be kind of an emergency approach hitting troubled areas and keeping those arterials all day,” said Gaa.

While Gaa would like to start snow removal in residential areas as soon as possible, the wind will delay those efforts until Friday.

”With the amount of winds, the heavy winds that are predicted for Thursday, if we started on Thursday morning, halfway done we’d have to redo everything we just did. So, we wish we could get out there a little bit sooner and we would be ready, but I just don’t think tomorrow is going to be a good day for snow removal,” said Gaa.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.