Avera Medical Minute: Eating Disorders Awareness Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual campaign provides insight into the realities of eating disorders and the number of people affected by them every day.

“Eating disorders don’t discriminate,” said Avera counselor and registered dietician Mary Dressing. “It is estimated that about 10 million women and 1 million men will struggle with an eating disorder in their lives.”

The entry points for developing an eating disorder can stem from a family member struggling with an eating disorder, social standing, anxiety, or depression.

Dressing says people are often protective of their eating disorders, so if there are changes that might seem off, it is important for a loved one to talk with the person to understand what they are going through.

