Blizzard and frigid temps continue in South Dakota

sd
sd
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the entire Dakota News Now coverage area.

The second round of snowfall is moving through the area. This will produce snowfall rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour. Expect wind gusts to remain between 35 and 45 mph throughout the night tonight.

The snow will hold on for Thursday morning and slowly taper off throughout the day Thursday. It’ll be completely out of the area by Thursday night and the wind will die down. The problem will be the brutally cold air with temperatures falling to the teens, 20s, and even near 30 degrees below zero.

Snow totals of 8 to 12 inches are likely across much of the area, but more commonly totals of 12 to 16 inches will be likely in northeastern South Dakota and stretching into southern Minnesota.

The weekend is looking nice with warmer air and sunshine!

