Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip

After Piper the cat escaped nine years ago, her owner spent years searching for signs of the white-gloved feline. (Source: WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A cat from Virginia was reunited with her owner after she went missing for nine years.

On Tuesday, Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit got a call about a stray cat that would not leave a resident’s porch.

After taking the cat to the shelter, rescuers found she had a microchip and started doing some investigating.

That led them to Piper’s owner, who they called right away to come pick her up.

The police department shared a photo of Piper and her owner reunited. Officers said the owner had been searching for her cat for years with no luck.

There’s no way of knowing what Piper has been up to all these years, but police are reminding pet owners of the importance of microchips.

“While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner!” Henrico police wrote in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
A Sioux Falls man filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to save his home from city demolition.
Sioux Falls man files federal lawsuit in attempt to save home from city demolition
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
UPDATE: More sections of I-90, I-29 reopen
Commercial flights in and out of Sioux Falls canceled
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine,...
White House urging higher fines for train safety violations
Temperatures reached a “critical level” on the brakes of a train that derailed in East...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Ohio train derailment
Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce
Sioux Falls Legislative Coffee canceled because of weather
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee