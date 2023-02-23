City of Sioux Falls: Plowing in Zone 3 begins at 10:30 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the snow and wind ending early, plowing in Zone 3 will begin Thursday after 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023, after emergency routes have been cleared.

All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the roads have been plowed.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, you can view the online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888-777. Snow alerts and updates also will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook. Follow us at twitter.com/siouxfallssnow. On Facebook, you can “like” us at facebook.com/cityofsiouxfalls.

Ticketing and towing details

Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after the streets have been cleared. Residents are asked to check SiouxFalls.Org/Snow for up-to-date snow information as well as sign up for email/text snow alert notifications by texting SNOWALERT to 888777.

Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street—City Ordinance, Section 96.100. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.

