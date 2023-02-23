Delivery services working to keep up with demand in winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As snowfall continues to move in, many businesses in Sioux Falls have already closed their doors for the day and many events have been cancelled.

This causing a high demand for delivery services still open in town.

While quick deliveries are favorable, Toppers Pizza general manager in Sioux Falls, Eric Ellis says safety is a top priority in weather like this.

“You just have to adjust your delivery time accordingly, sometimes they’re better than others. The good thing is that there’s not a lot of people on the roadways, so you take your time and get where you need to be safely,” said Eric Ellis, Toppers Pizza general manager.

It’s much of the same story for Boss’ Pizza & Chicken in Sioux Falls that is also delivering during the storm today.

Saying it’s all hands-on deck to keep up with the demand.

“Anytime it storms we call in drivers early and see if other extra people can help,” said Jeremy Seefeldt, Boss’s Pizza & Chicken owner

Saying it’s important to monitor the weather and try to serve customers as best as possible while still keeping safety in mind.

“We like to try to stay open but once the roads start to get too bad, we do shut down,” said Ellis.

Both also taking steps to be cautious while delivering today.

“It doesn’t do you any good if you have drivers stuck all the time and we especially don’t want to put anyone in dangerous situations. Normally we deliver out of town and today we probably won’t deliver out of town,” said Seefeldt.

Both businesses ask that customers be patient as drivers work to deliver their food.

