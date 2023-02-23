Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Legislative Coffee canceled because of weather

Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Legislative Coffee planned for Saturday, Feb. 25, has been canceled.

The blizzard that hit South Dakota this week has made travel between Sioux Falls and Pierre difficult, preventing lawmakers from attending the event, says the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday’s event was to be the last of three Legislative Coffees with Sioux Falls area lawmakers this year. It will not be rescheduled.

