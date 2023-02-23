Nonprofits providing services despite blizzard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter storms are hard on everyone, but especially for those who need shelter. Organizations like the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Union Gospel Mission have a little more difficulty serving the community during severe winter weather, but are working to meet the needs of many.

“It’s vital that we are able to be here and provide that emergency, you know, temporary shelter for people because this isn’t survivable weather, whether you’re sleeping in your car, whether you’re out on the streets, it’s just not viable for people to be out there,” said Jennie Palmer, Development Marketing Manager for the Bishop Dudley House.

“Our services are vital to the community and the people that we serve,” said Elly Heckel, Marketing and Development Director for the Union Gospel Mission. “And so the fact that we can offer food to those in need is very significant whether they stay at the mission or not, they can get a warm meal. They can come in and actually get warmed up if it’s outside.”

The Bishop Dudley House stayed open as usual, but it wasn’t without difficulties.

“It’s kind of been a little bit of a struggle,” expressed Palmer. “We’ve had to go out and kind of pick up some staff ourselves to make sure that they can make it in to work and then we just have more people in the building, not only at night, but during the day when there’s nowhere else for them to go.”

The Union Gospel Mission’s main office sadly had to close today, but it doesn’t mean that they didn’t provide services. They already serve about 48 women and children and over 100 men as guests and provided food and supplies to those in the streets.

“So we’re focusing on our guest’s needs, what do they need, you know, making sure that the power’s running and all the things that keep our mission running,” said Heckel. “But then also thinking about those individuals that are going to be outside, not sleeping at the mission. If the mission is not a good fit, we make sure that they have somewhere to go.”

The hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Guests appreciate the services they receive.

“If their doors weren’t open, there’d be a lot of people that would have nowhere to go and would be sleeping out in the elements and it could turn tragic for some people,” said Mary Brill, a guest at the Bishop Dudley House. “If it wasn’t for Bishop Dudley, I don’t know where all these people would be.”

As the weather improves towards the weekend, these organizations hope to get caught up with the demand.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.