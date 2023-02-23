NWS releases second spring 2023 flood outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the most recent blizzard has increased the chances of spring flooding in South Dakota, but extreme flooding still remains unlikely.

The pair of graphics gave a 90-day outlook of flood risks along the major rivers running through the state. In most areas, the chance of flooding is below normal to normal.

The NWS maintains that although the chances of extreme flooding are not high, they could increase if snow melts too quickly, a heavy rain event would occur or if we receive a significant amount of snowfall over the next 90 days. (US National Weather Service Sioux Falls, SD)

The full report can be found here.

