Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office K9 Karma to get donation of body armor

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office K9 Karma will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The donation came from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Karma’s vest is sponsored by Pipestone Cruisers and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” says the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, and its mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its start, Vested Interest has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

According to a press release, the program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

