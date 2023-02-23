School districts battling snow to keep school year in check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blowing snow continues to pile up across South Dakota. And once again, school is out for many students. One of those districts, the Dell Rapids school district, is out as well, and Superintendent Summer Schultz said even students are tired of the snow.

“The kids sometimes enjoy a good snow day, but even they are I think at the point where they need to get back into that routine. Our community is great as far as rallying around each other, digging out, that sort of thing. But even with those supports in place, it’s just hard on a school community.” Schultz said.

Because of that, the district is well into it’s make-up day contingency.

“At Dell Rapids, we have designated make-up days coming up. We will lose a day of spring break, and a day that we typically have off.” Schultz said.

But what the district hasn’t done is fully commit to online learning days instead of snow days. While other district have been making use of the weather to still continue to learn, Schultz said they haven’t found the best way yet on how to make sure every student is learning on a bad weather day.

“If we’re calling it a school day, we want to make sure that it’s a quality day for all students. We haven’t quite come to the agreement on what that looks like with all of our age groups.” Schultz said.

What they have been able to get done is workshops for district staff. Schultz said the last two days have been spent with staff discussing mental health through a workshop. Those sessions have been a success in helping their schools even when class isn’t in session.

“It is a way for us to work with our staff who do have contractual obligations, and we do with our taxpayers. And so, we feel really good about that.” Schultz said.

Schultz said after the district’s next school board meeting coming up in March, the district will have a better idea on when the last day of school will be this year and if more school days will need to be made up. If more changes need to be made, Schultz said the district will let students and families know as soon as they can.

