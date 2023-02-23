SFPD: 13-year-old girl reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl was reported missing.

According to the Facebook post, the missing teen, Ada Reisz, was found missing Thursday morning from her home. Authorities do not know what she was last seen wearing.

Officers ask that anyone with information on Ada Reisz call the police at (605) 367-7212.

