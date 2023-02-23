Sioux Area Metro to resume limited service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro will resume service on snow emergency routes only at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Paratransit rides that have already been scheduled for today will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, depending on the ability to access pick-up locations.

Depending on road conditions, additional adjustments to routes or schedules for Friday will be made.

SAM passengers are encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages and/or text “RIDE” to 888-777 for route updates. Bus route information and schedules can be found at SiouxFalls/Org/SAM.

