Sioux Area Metro to resume limited service
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro will resume service on snow emergency routes only at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Paratransit rides that have already been scheduled for today will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, depending on the ability to access pick-up locations.
Depending on road conditions, additional adjustments to routes or schedules for Friday will be made.
SAM passengers are encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages and/or text “RIDE” to 888-777 for route updates. Bus route information and schedules can be found at SiouxFalls/Org/SAM.
