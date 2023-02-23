Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Area Metro to resume limited service

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro will resume service on snow emergency routes only at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Paratransit rides that have already been scheduled for today will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, depending on the ability to access pick-up locations.

Depending on road conditions, additional adjustments to routes or schedules for Friday will be made.

SAM passengers are encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages and/or text “RIDE” to 888-777 for route updates. Bus route information and schedules can be found at SiouxFalls/Org/SAM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls man filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to save his home from city demolition.
Sioux Falls man files federal lawsuit in attempt to save home from city demolition
SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
Commercial flights in and out of Sioux Falls canceled
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack
Despite Lull in snowfall, more snow to come
Snowfall ends in the region, Sioux Falls sees more than a foot of snow

Latest News

Plowing
City of Sioux Falls: Plowing in Zone 3 begins at 10:30 a.m.
Steiner is a regular guest on the Today Show, National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News...
UPDATE: Augustana reschedules domestic violence awareness forum
Steiner is a regular guest on the Today Show, National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News...
UPDATE: Augustana University reschedules domestic violence awareness forum
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
LIVE @ 9:30: Legislative press conference