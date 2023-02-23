Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Area Metro service suspended for Thursday morning

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a statement from the City of Sioux Falls, Sioux Area Metro services will be suspended Thursday morning until at least 11:45 a.m.

Officials will evaluate the weather and road conditions at 10:00 a.m. and determine if service will resume partially or entirely.

SAM passengers are encouraged to follow SAM’s Facebook and Twitter pages and/or text “RIDE” to 888-777 for route updates

