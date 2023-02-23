Sioux Falls unveils new snow alert tracker as plow crews face uphill battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It goes without saying that it’s been a pretty active winter for snow plow crews all across Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Fortunately the small lull in snow Wednesday afternoon allowed crews to catch up, and hopefully give them a head start in clearing streets for Thursday’s commute.

“It’s been a rough winter, we continue to fight through it. This one’s no expectation, it could be pretty rough as we get towards the end of the week here.” Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

With more snow on the way for Thursday, snow plows have been out all day to keep roads as clear as possible. But the wind is making it an uphill battle. Most of the focus from the city is on major roads through town at the moment.

“So right now, they’re focused on the emergency routes, and that’s our main priority. They’ll stay on those emergency routes until it stops snowing, and then until we can clean those out.” Hansen said.

Progress is being made and those major roads in Sioux Falls are open for the most part. But plow drivers are still dealing with the elements, and with other drivers on the road.

“The hardest part is when cars especially on emergency routes when they know they’re not supposed to, are still sitting there. We have to plow around them.” plow operator Ron Ellefson said.

But now city residents have an updated way to check how the roads are in town. A new snow alert tracker shows what roads have or haven’t been plowed yet, thanks to technology already in plows.

“We actually utilize our automatic vehicle locaters that are on our snow plows and our motor graders, to pull that data in to actually see what they’ve completed.” Hansen said.

Hansen said there is about an hour or two delay on that tracker map, but it is a step up to allow folks in town what road conditions are in town. Red on the map shows the road hasn’t been reached yet, while yellow shows the route is currently being plowed. Blue means the stretch of road is scheduled for snow pickup, while green means the road is cleared.

