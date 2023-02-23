Avera Medical Minute
Truckers stranded in Sioux Falls during blizzard

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With snow continuing to fall tonight and more still to come, many truckers are having to divert course and hold out until its safe to travel again.

Dennis Martinez is one of those truckers who got stuck in Sioux Falls after trying to take a detour on his way from Iowa to Washington.

“I tried to take another detour up north, but it didn’t end up working in my favor so I turned around came back and found a parking spot,” said Martinez. “I was supposed to be there Friday, and it’s not looking like that.”

Road conditions can be found on the South Dakota 511 website or by downloading their app.

