UPDATE: Augustana reschedules domestic violence awareness forum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University announced the school would host a domestic violence awareness forum.

The forum was previously scheduled for Thursday, but due to the inclement weather, the forum will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at Hamre Recital Hall in the Fryxell Humanities Center on Augustana’s campus.

The event will feature a community resource fair with service providers from Augustana’s Campus Ministry and Department of Campus Safety, Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn), Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Helpline Center, The Compass Center, The Link Community Triage Center and The Network (South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault) in attendance.

“Sioux Falls is such a dynamic community and continues to experience positive growth, but with this growth, there is a need to grow the social services sector. Fortunately, domestic violence resources in our community are keeping pace, and I am happy Augustana is showcasing these providers so those who need our services know where to go and how to access them,” said Michelle Lavallee, CEO of Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

Keynote Speaker Leslie Morgan Steiner will give a talk at 6 p.m. following the fair. Steiner is from Washington, D.C., and is an author and consultant. She speaks on topics including women’s leadership, work-life balance, inspirational parenting, overcoming adversity, and surviving violence against women.

“Leslie is a brilliant woman and a powerful presenter. By sharing her vulnerability, she has reached women all over the world. This is a real opportunity for all women in our community and we are proud to host her at Augustana University,” said Augustana Sr. Director of Corporate & Community Partnerships Jodi Dehli.

About Leslie Morgan Steiner

Steiner is the author of “Crazy Love,” a New York Times bestselling memoir that explores what it feels like to fall in love with a deeply troubled, abusive man — then to leave him. Her corporate experience includes The Washington Post, Johnson & Johnson, Leo Burnett and Seventeen Magazine.

Steiner is a regular guest on National Public Radio, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News and MSNBC. She has been profiled in Newsweek, BusinessWeek, Elle, Parenting, Parents, Self, Vogue, Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Washington Post.

