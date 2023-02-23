Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater to close Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday, February 23 due to the continuing severe weather.

The Pavilion closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo’s Cafe.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.