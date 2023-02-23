Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater to close Thursday

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on...
The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday, February 23 due to the continuing severe weather.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Thursday, February 23 due to the continuing severe weather.

The Pavilion closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo’s Cafe.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident reported near Harrisburg
Despite Lull in snowfall, more snow to come
Despite lull in snowfall, more snow to come
South Dakota Department of Transportation logo
UPDATE: More stretches of I-90, I-29 close, no travel advisories issued across South Dakota
A Sioux Falls man filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to save his home from city demolition.
Sioux Falls man files federal lawsuit in attempt to save home from city demolition
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

According to a statement from the City of Sioux Falls, Sioux Area Metro services will be...
Sioux Area Metro service suspended for Thursday morning
With more snow on the way for Thursday, snow plows have been out all day to keep roads as clear...
Sioux Falls unveils new snow alert tracker as plow crews face uphill battle
As snowfall continues to move in, many businesses in Sioux Falls have already closed their...
Delivery services working to keep up with demand in winter storm
As snowfall continues to move in, many businesses in Sioux Falls have already closed their...
Delivery services working to keep up with demand in winter storm