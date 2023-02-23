Avera Medical Minute
Winter storm cleanup begins

By Elle Dickau
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the most recent winter storm comes to an end, Sioux Falls residents are digging their way out.

Many people were out this morning bright and early to start on snow removal.

“I don’t mind coming out doing it. The weather’s been decent. It’s not been 40 below zero,” said Sioux Falls resident Todd Schwader.

Schwader expressed the importance of being kind and courteous to your neighbors in winters like this.

“The sidewalks all the way down the end of the street near my neighbor’s driveway. I said if it’s nice out you might as well, there’s nothing wrong with that. You got the equipment to do it, you might as well do it.”

This winter has been rough on many people, according to Schwader.

“Out driving, you see some older guy out shoveling, and you feel sorry for him because they shouldn’t have to do that, but you know they have no choice. You know? It’s sad, but that’s just the way I get things are. You can’t change it. Just like you see somebody walk and you want to stop and pick them up because you know it’s cold,” expressed Schwader.

As residents and the city both work on clearing out the significant amount of snow that has fallen over the last few days, it is important to stay safe and be patient.

