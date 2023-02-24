Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl who was reported...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
The storm has cleared the area.
South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota experience significant snowfall totals
Responders are on scene of a gas explosion in Madison, South Dakota.
Updated: Snow delays responders on scene of gas explosion in Madison
Plowing
City of Sioux Falls: Plowing in Zone 3 begins at 10:30 a.m.

Latest News

President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia
FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Despite the demotion order in place, the city continued to approve building permit applications...
Developing: Sioux Falls mansion demolition case gets court hearing