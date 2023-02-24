Dacotah Prairie Museum offers artifact preservation classes

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at the Dacotah Prairie Museum want to help others preserve their own history.

In March, the Dacotah Prairie Museum will be offering four classes as part of the Museum School for Adults series.

“People understand the importance of preserving their family documents and their family heirlooms, but they don’t know where to start. That’s where we can come in, and we can give them the information and the tools of where to begin,” said Dacotah Prairie Museum Director Patricia Kendall.

The first class of the Museum School will teach participants to convert and store digital memories, such as photos, cassette tapes and videos.

”My wedding from 1990 is on VHS, and that’s the only place it is. VHS film deteriorates. There is equipment that you can take, that you can run it through, and it will digitalize. It will make it into an .mp3 or .mp4, whatever you want it to be, and then you have it saved that way,” said Kendall.

The second class will teach participants how to properly preserve documents, which can deteriorate due to UV light, water, mold and bugs. The second class will cover preserving textiles, such as clothing.

Participants are encouraged to bring in their own family artifacts to the class and will receive a preservation kit to take home as a gift, courtesy of a sponsorship by 3M.

The last course will feature author Kiara Ball, who will teach participants how to write down family stories and history, a practice that is becoming less common in the digital age.

”Our archives are full of diaries and scrapbooks, but they are from a long time ago. People really don’t do that because we have our phone with us and we take pictures and we think, ‘Well, I did it. I recorded this event,’ but you didn’t take down the details. You didn’t write down who was there and what they said,” said Kendall.

The Museum School is a chance for the historians on staff to share their knowledge about the importance of preservation.

”Our mission, our purpose is to share the stories of the Dacotah Prairie and its inhabitants, so we wanted to share that with our patrons. How can they do that for their family heirlooms their family artifacts and their family stories? We want to be able to give them the tools to be able to do that,” said Kendall.

The classes will take place every Saturday in March. Registration for the classes is $10, and you can register by calling the Dacotah Prairie Museum at (605) 626-7117 or by visiting their website.

