Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota Ragtime Trio plays music over lunch hour

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People in downtown Sioux Falls had a little music with their lunch Friday when The Old Courthouse Museum hosted their last winter concert series event.

All three members of the Dakota Ragtime Trio are full-time professors at the University of South Dakota and they played Ragtime music from noon to 1:00 p.m. inside the museum.

“It’s scary. I have a lot of notes and I get some of them right,” said Darin Wadley, a member of the trio. “But its fun and I think the audience digs it. And its a different vehicle, something we don’t hear very often. I explain this gig to people and they’re like, ‘you play what with what?’ so it’s a fun way to play an interesting combination of instruments and to get out and stretch ourselves musically and just play for the public.”

The winter concert series started in November and wrapped up on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl who was reported...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
The storm has cleared the area.
South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota experience significant snowfall totals
Responders are on scene of a gas explosion in Madison, South Dakota.
Updated: Snow delays responders on scene of gas explosion in Madison
Plowing
City of Sioux Falls: Plowing in Zone 3 begins at 10:30 a.m.

Latest News

The Sioux Empire Home Show has a variety of vendors that have everything you need for home...
Modern home supplies displayed at Sioux Empire Home Show Feb. 24-26
Dakota Ragtime Trio plays music over lunch hour
Dakota Ragtime Trio plays music over lunch hour
First responders fought through the snow for approximately an hour before reaching the gas...
Updated: Snow delays responders on scene of gas explosion in Madison
A Solid Waste trash collection driver was forced to dump a load onto Minnesota Street after...
Rapid City garbage truck dumps hot trash onto street