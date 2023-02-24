Dakota Ragtime Trio plays music over lunch hour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People in downtown Sioux Falls had a little music with their lunch Friday when The Old Courthouse Museum hosted their last winter concert series event.

All three members of the Dakota Ragtime Trio are full-time professors at the University of South Dakota and they played Ragtime music from noon to 1:00 p.m. inside the museum.

“It’s scary. I have a lot of notes and I get some of them right,” said Darin Wadley, a member of the trio. “But its fun and I think the audience digs it. And its a different vehicle, something we don’t hear very often. I explain this gig to people and they’re like, ‘you play what with what?’ so it’s a fun way to play an interesting combination of instruments and to get out and stretch ourselves musically and just play for the public.”

The winter concert series started in November and wrapped up on Friday.

