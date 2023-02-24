Developing: Sioux Falls mansion demolition case gets court hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A hearing is underway Friday to decide the fate of a Sioux Falls mansion set for demolition next week.

Among the issues discussed Friday were IRS liens. Previous IRS liens have been satisfied. There is one currently for $684,991.87. The lien is against homeowner Vitaliy Strizheus, not the house.

IRS lien filed against Vitaliy Strizheus (Dakota News Now)

Vitaliy Strizheus’s wife Nataliya was the first person called to the stand. She and Vitaliy have seven children aged 17, 15, 14, 11, 9, 7, and 1, all of whom were present in court Friday morning.

Nataliya said she moved from the Ukraine in 1999 with her parents and family. She met Vitaliy in school; they married in September of 2004.

When asked about the house set for demolition, she said, “It was custom-made from the beginning. Every single room, arch, column...every detail was custom.”

Exhibit one shared in court was a photo of the Strizheus family. When asked who would be living in the home set for demolition, Nataliya indicated it was the nine people pictured in the photo.

Exhibit two was a photo of the outside of the mansion as it exists now.

“It’s our home,” Nataliya said. “We love to travel. We get inspiration from the Florida style. We want to build it here.”

Exhibit three was a 15-page document of photos of the mansion’s interior — hallways, rooms, staircases, and other spaces as they all exist now.

“It was our dream to finish and live there,” Nataliya said. She said she knew it had been a long construction process, but the family had invested $4 million.

When asked about the cost of starting over on a new home and the time it would take, Nataliya said, “I can’t even imagine.”

“It would be like a war disaster,” Nataliya said, drawing a comparison to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and noting how the president was working to help Ukrainians while the city is trying to tear down this Ukrainian family’s house.

When questioned about her children, Nataliya said, “They can see everything. They understand.”

Exhibit four was a letter reportedly written by the 7-year-old daughter of Nataliya and Vitaliy Strizheus three days ago. The letter spoke of the daughter feeling terrible that her dad was crying and expressed sadness about losing the house.

Judge Lang said that the handwriting in the letter changed midway through and noted how words such as “wasted” and “millions” were spelled correctly. The judge asked if the daughter received help writing the letter. Nataliya said that her daughter was alone in writing the letter.

When asked by the judge about a line in the letter referencing being in Florida, Nataliya said the family planned to travel to Miami, Florida, for one week, leaving Saturday.

Exhibit five was a photograph of a swastika painted on the outside of the mansion set for demolition. According to Nataliya, the image was painted around 2016.

The second person called to the stand was Shelley Glaser, realtor for 605 Real Estate. Glaser had visited the mansion and made an evaluation of its market value, determining its worth to be $2.75 million. She stated that the discrepancy between her evaluation and the $4 million estimated by the Strizheus family was because the home is uncompleted.

The third person called to the stand was Ben Harvey, a luxury home builder who deals with custom homes and high-end remodels. He said he was contacted by Vitaliy in the fall of 2021 to start the process of finishing the home. Harvey said he was hired to control the process, and he obtained seven permits, all of which he said are active. He stated a little over $2 million was put into the house, including a new roof.

According to Harvey, what remains to complete the house are interior finishes and deck finishes. When asked about the time and money it would take for the family to start over in building a custom home, Harvey estimated it would take two to three years and could cost $6 million to $8 million. He said there have been a dozen inspections by the city.

Following a recess, the hearing is set to continue at 1 p.m. Friday.

This story is developing. More details are to come.

