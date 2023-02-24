Fatal crash reported east of Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported one person died Wednesday morning in a one-car crash east of Spearfish.

According to the DPS report, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was eastbound on I-90 when the male driver lost control, and the car entered the median and struck the concrete overpass for Exit 17.

The 40-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The time of the actual crash has not yet been determined, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The name of the person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

