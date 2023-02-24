First Premier Bank & Premier Bankcard lend a hand to Lake Norden police

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, the First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard decided to lend a hand to the Lake Norden Police Department.

The Lake Norden Police Department needed a new four-wheel drive car to serve the community through all seasons of the year since their 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe was struggling to get the job done.

First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard donated $75,000, so the officers could purchase a new vehicle. Having a bank location in Lake Norden, First Premier stated on social media, “Giving back to our communities in meaningful ways … it’s The PREMIER Way.”

Lake Norden Mayor Jason Aho, Lake Norden Chief of Police Tony Aas, and Officer Morgan attended the Premier Bank and Bankcard gathering at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, SD.

Also present from the bank CEO Dana Dykhouse, President Dave Rozenboom, and PREMIER Bankcard President Ben Marcello.

