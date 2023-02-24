Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Modern home supplies displayed at Sioux Empire Home Show Feb. 24-26

Home improvement with the Sioux Empire Home Show
Home improvement with the Sioux Empire Home Show
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Home Show has a variety of vendors that have everything you need for home renovations and home building, including everything from cabinets, paint, outdoor and indoor living, and more.

The event is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the event will take place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday the show is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets to enter the show cost $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, and children 12 and under are free.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD House passes largest tax cut in state history
The Sioux Falls Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl who was reported...
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
The storm has cleared the area.
South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota experience significant snowfall totals
Responders are on scene of a gas explosion in Madison, South Dakota.
Developing: Responders on scene of gas explosion in Madison
Plowing
City of Sioux Falls: Plowing in Zone 3 begins at 10:30 a.m.

Latest News

KXLG News
First Premier Bank & Premier Bankcard lend a hand to Lake Norden police
Defeated proposals
Noem & lawmakers discuss working relationship amid her defeated proposals
Defeated proposals
Noem & lawmakers discuss working relationship amid her five defeated proposals
SD
Weather looking better for the weekend in South Dakota