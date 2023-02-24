Modern home supplies displayed at Sioux Empire Home Show Feb. 24-26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Home Show has a variety of vendors that have everything you need for home renovations and home building, including everything from cabinets, paint, outdoor and indoor living, and more.

The event is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the event will take place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday the show is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets to enter the show cost $7 for adults, $6 for senior citizens, and children 12 and under are free.

